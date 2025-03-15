Forecasts

FORECAST: Storms arrive Early Sunday morning

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A powerful storm system is moving across the southeast today giving them a rare 5/5 High Risk from SPC.
  • This system will eventually arrive in the Carolinas tomorrow morning but weaker.
  • Storms will arrive in the high country by 5 a.m. and in the metro closer to 7 a.m.
  • The main threats will be heavy rain and damaging winds but a tornado cannot be ruled out as this line moves through.
  • This setup is similar to two Wednesdays ago but this time we will have some instability (energy) in place so we could see storms slightly stronger.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

