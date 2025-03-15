FORECAST: Storms arrive Early Sunday morning

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A powerful storm system is moving across the southeast today giving them a rare 5/5 High Risk from SPC.
- This system will eventually arrive in the Carolinas tomorrow morning but weaker.
- Storms will arrive in the high country by 5 a.m. and in the metro closer to 7 a.m.
- The main threats will be heavy rain and damaging winds but a tornado cannot be ruled out as this line moves through.
- This setup is similar to two Wednesdays ago but this time we will have some instability (energy) in place so we could see storms slightly stronger.
