FORECAST: Storms arrive Early Sunday morning

FORECAST:

A powerful storm system is moving across the southeast today giving them a rare 5/5 High Risk from SPC.

This system will eventually arrive in the Carolinas tomorrow morning but weaker.

Storms will arrive in the high country by 5 a.m. and in the metro closer to 7 a.m.

The main threats will be heavy rain and damaging winds but a tornado cannot be ruled out as this line moves through.

This setup is similar to two Wednesdays ago but this time we will have some instability (energy) in place so we could see storms slightly stronger.

