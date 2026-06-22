FORECAST: Strong storms possible for the foothills, high country

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking the threat for some strong to severe storms this afternoon.
- Main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain.
- The latest trends in high resolution models has been a later start and keeping most of the storms north of Mooresville.
- Timing for storms this afternoon will be from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. with several rounds possible in the foothills and high country.
- After this system departs overnight, we’ll see a drop in humidity for a few days before a major warm up heading into next weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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