FORECAST: Strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • You are going to need rain gear tomorrow.
  • Downpours will start overnight and pick up as Tuesday morning goes on.
  • We may catch a little break by around 1 p.m. or 2 p.m.
  • Expect afternoon thunderstorms after that.
  • Some storms could be strong.
  • Clouds and rain could linger on Wednesday.
  • It appears Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper-50s.

