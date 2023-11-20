FORECAST: Strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- You are going to need rain gear tomorrow.
- Downpours will start overnight and pick up as Tuesday morning goes on.
- We may catch a little break by around 1 p.m. or 2 p.m.
- Expect afternoon thunderstorms after that.
- Some storms could be strong.
- Clouds and rain could linger on Wednesday.
- It appears Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper-50s.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist Steve Udelson
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2023 Cox Media Group