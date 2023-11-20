FORECAST: Strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

You are going to need rain gear tomorrow.

Downpours will start overnight and pick up as Tuesday morning goes on.

We may catch a little break by around 1 p.m. or 2 p.m.

Expect afternoon thunderstorms after that.

Some storms could be strong.

Clouds and rain could linger on Wednesday.

It appears Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper-50s.

