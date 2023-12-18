FORECAST: Strong winds expected for much of the day

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect from 7 a.m. on Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday for the high country, mountains.

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. on Monday for the high country.

The rain is expected to move out, and the sunshine is expected to move back in on Monday.

However, the big story for today is going to be wind, with gusts in the mountains that could exceed 60 mph at the highest elevations and snow showers developing throughout the day.

The total accumulation of snow could be between 1 and 3 inches.

In the metro, we are expected to see peak winds over 30 mph Monday afternoon.

Highs will reach the mid-50s, but much colder air is expected to arrive Monday night as we fall back to the mid-20s.

It is expected to be cold, with sunshine creating highs in the mid-40s. It will be even colder Wednesday morning, with temperatures in the lower 20s.

