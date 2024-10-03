FORECAST: Summer-like temps to continue through the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“Summer steam just does not want to let go of Charlotte,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Thursday afternoon.

Highs have been in the 80s as humidity continues to play a factor.

These unusually warm conditions will last through the weekend.

After that, we will finally get fall-like weather.

