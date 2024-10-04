FORECAST: Summer-like warmth to last through weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said this weekend is for summer weather fans.

“Look for beautiful sunshine and nice and warm temperatures in the middle 80s,” he said. “There will even be some humidity for you and it will feel like it’s close to 90 by the end of the weekend.”

Fall weather fans must wait a little longer for their favorite conditions.

Cool fall air will start pouring into the Carolinas beginning Monday.

Action continues to pick up in the tropics but no threats to the Carolinas for the next 10 days. Worry not! pic.twitter.com/fCmxv1K1Pr — John Ahrens (@JohnAhrensWSOC9) October 4, 2024

