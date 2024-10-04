Forecasts

FORECAST: Summer-like warmth to last through weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said this weekend is for summer weather fans.
  • “Look for beautiful sunshine and nice and warm temperatures in the middle 80s,” he said. “There will even be some humidity for you and it will feel like it’s close to 90 by the end of the weekend.”
  • Fall weather fans must wait a little longer for their favorite conditions.
  • Cool fall air will start pouring into the Carolinas beginning Monday.

