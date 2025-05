WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A third suspect is in custody, accused of kidnapping a mom and an 11-month-old baby in Wake County.

Garner police say the trio burst into a home Monday night and demanded $1 million in cash from a man.

The assailants kidnapped the wife and infant when he didn’t pay up.

The other two suspects remain in jail.

They are being held on ICE detainers and are believed to be Mexican citizens who are considered flight risks.