FORECAST: Summer weather hanging on through week’s start, showers this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Our summer preview is going to hang on through the first half of the week.
- Highs around 90 degrees this afternoon (a few degrees warmer than Sunday.)
- A touch of humidity makes it feel even hotter.
- This pattern remains in place through midweek before a weak front provides some rain to cool us down.
- Highs may not even get into the 80s on Friday!
- Sadly, I don’t see a ton of rain this week with most areas picking up less than an inch.
- Some scattered downpours may linger into Memorial Day weekend, but it won’t be a washout.
- Temps stay in the low to mid 80s by the weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group