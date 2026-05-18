Forecasts

FORECAST: Summer weather hanging on through week’s start, showers this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Our summer preview is going to hang on through the first half of the week.
  • Highs around 90 degrees this afternoon (a few degrees warmer than Sunday.)
  • A touch of humidity makes it feel even hotter.
  • This pattern remains in place through midweek before a weak front provides some rain to cool us down.
  • Highs may not even get into the 80s on Friday!
  • Sadly, I don’t see a ton of rain this week with most areas picking up less than an inch.
  • Some scattered downpours may linger into Memorial Day weekend, but it won’t be a washout.
  • Temps stay in the low to mid 80s by the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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