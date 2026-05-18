FORECAST: Summer weather hanging on through week’s start, showers this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Our summer preview is going to hang on through the first half of the week.

Highs around 90 degrees this afternoon (a few degrees warmer than Sunday.)

A touch of humidity makes it feel even hotter.

This pattern remains in place through midweek before a weak front provides some rain to cool us down.

Highs may not even get into the 80s on Friday!

Sadly, I don’t see a ton of rain this week with most areas picking up less than an inch.

Some scattered downpours may linger into Memorial Day weekend, but it won’t be a washout.

Temps stay in the low to mid 80s by the weekend.

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