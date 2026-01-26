Forecasts

FORECAST: Sun helps melt ice, but overnight refreeze possible

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Roads remain quite slushy and icy this morning, but at least our temps are hovering near freezing.
  • Some low clouds and dense fog is leftover as well but will clear up by midday.
  • Sunshine and highs near 40 degrees will help to start melt the mess, but don’t expect it all to go away.
  • Any roads that don’t dry up today will refreeze quickly this evening and temps plummet.
  • Overnight lows fall to lower teens with wind chills near zero in spots (high country areas will have wind chills well below zero!)
  • We remain dry and quiet through the week, but the temps stay cold.
  • Highs stay barely near 40 all week with lows each night well below freezing.
  • We are watching a coastal storm this weekend that may try to throw some snow our way.
  • Too early to say at this point, just something to watch.

