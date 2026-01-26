FORECAST: Sun helps melt ice, but overnight refreeze possible

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Roads remain quite slushy and icy this morning, but at least our temps are hovering near freezing.
- Some low clouds and dense fog is leftover as well but will clear up by midday.
- Sunshine and highs near 40 degrees will help to start melt the mess, but don’t expect it all to go away.
- Any roads that don’t dry up today will refreeze quickly this evening and temps plummet.
- Overnight lows fall to lower teens with wind chills near zero in spots (high country areas will have wind chills well below zero!)
- We remain dry and quiet through the week, but the temps stay cold.
- Highs stay barely near 40 all week with lows each night well below freezing.
- We are watching a coastal storm this weekend that may try to throw some snow our way.
- Too early to say at this point, just something to watch.
