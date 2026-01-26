FORECAST: Sun helps melt ice, but overnight refreeze possible

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Roads remain quite slushy and icy this morning, but at least our temps are hovering near freezing.

Some low clouds and dense fog is leftover as well but will clear up by midday.

Sunshine and highs near 40 degrees will help to start melt the mess, but don’t expect it all to go away.

Any roads that don’t dry up today will refreeze quickly this evening and temps plummet.

Overnight lows fall to lower teens with wind chills near zero in spots (high country areas will have wind chills well below zero!)

We remain dry and quiet through the week, but the temps stay cold.

Highs stay barely near 40 all week with lows each night well below freezing.

We are watching a coastal storm this weekend that may try to throw some snow our way.

Too early to say at this point, just something to watch.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group