FORECAST: Sunday to start cloudy, temps to clock in at low 70s

FORECAST:

Sunday will bring another cloudy start for the early morning hours.

Daytime highs today will be close to average, as most of the area will at least see the low 70s.

Charlotte Douglas clocked in 76° for a daytime high, so temps could trend a little warmer today as well.

Tonight, lows will be dipping back down to the upper 40s/low 50s.

For Monday, mostly cloudy skies with highs once again in the upper 60s/70s.

