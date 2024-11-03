Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunday to start cloudy, temps to clock in at low 70s

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com and Joe Puma, wsoctv.com
By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com and Joe Puma, wsoctv.com

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Sunday will bring another cloudy start for the early morning hours.
  • Daytime highs today will be close to average, as most of the area will at least see the low 70s.
  • Charlotte Douglas clocked in 76° for a daytime high, so temps could trend a little warmer today as well.
  • Tonight, lows will be dipping back down to the upper 40s/low 50s.
  • For Monday, mostly cloudy skies with highs once again in the upper 60s/70s.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Joe Puma

Joe Puma, wsoctv.com

Joe is a meteorologist with Severe Weather Center 9

0

Most Read