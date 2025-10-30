Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny days ahead, but chilly nights expected across the Carolinas

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Skies are clearing, and we’ll be in for abundant sunshine now and through the weekend.
  • However, it will feel a bit brisk at night with occasional gusty winds.
  • Temperatures will start out at 40 degrees tomorrow before we warm up.
  • We may even dip down to the upper 30s on Saturday morning.

