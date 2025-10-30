FORECAST: Sunny days ahead, but chilly nights expected across the Carolinas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Skies are clearing, and we’ll be in for abundant sunshine now and through the weekend.

However, it will feel a bit brisk at night with occasional gusty winds.

Temperatures will start out at 40 degrees tomorrow before we warm up.

We may even dip down to the upper 30s on Saturday morning.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

