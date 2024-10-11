FORECAST: Sunny and dry weather expected this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It was the coldest morning of the season, with most neighborhoods dropping into the 40s.
- Sunshine, however, will warm us back up to the lower 70s like yesterday afternoon, but with less wind.
- We will have another chilly night in the 40s to start the weekend before we start to warm up.
- Highs are expected to return to the upper 70s tomorrow and then lower 80s by Sunday. We will remain sunny and dry all weekend.
- Great, ready for more chill through. The next cold front arrives on Monday and will drop out temps down to the 60s for most of next week.
- Overnight lows fall back to the 40s again—still no real rain chances in sight.
