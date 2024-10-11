Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny and dry weather expected this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FORECAST:

  • It was the coldest morning of the season, with most neighborhoods dropping into the 40s.
  • Sunshine, however, will warm us back up to the lower 70s like yesterday afternoon, but with less wind.
  • We will have another chilly night in the 40s to start the weekend before we start to warm up.
  • Highs are expected to return to the upper 70s tomorrow and then lower 80s by Sunday. We will remain sunny and dry all weekend.
  • Great, ready for more chill through. The next cold front arrives on Monday and will drop out temps down to the 60s for most of next week.
  • Overnight lows fall back to the 40s again—still no real rain chances in sight.

