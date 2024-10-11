FORECAST: Sunny and dry weather expected this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

It was the coldest morning of the season, with most neighborhoods dropping into the 40s.

Sunshine, however, will warm us back up to the lower 70s like yesterday afternoon, but with less wind.

We will have another chilly night in the 40s to start the weekend before we start to warm up.

Highs are expected to return to the upper 70s tomorrow and then lower 80s by Sunday. We will remain sunny and dry all weekend.

Great, ready for more chill through. The next cold front arrives on Monday and will drop out temps down to the 60s for most of next week.

Overnight lows fall back to the 40s again—still no real rain chances in sight.

