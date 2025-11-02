FORECAST: Sunny, dry weather for remainder of the week 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Happy Sunday. Sunset is at 5:26 PM tonight!

The clouds came in quickly this afternoon as a system approaches from the east and south.

We could see an isolated shower overnight otherwise we’ll stay dry for Monday.

Most of the steadier rain will stay east of the metro tomorrow morning.

We should be completely dry by the time we get to tomorrow afternoon.

Sunshine and mild temps return for the rest of the week and into next weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group