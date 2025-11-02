FORECAST: Sunny, dry weather for remainder of the week 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Happy Sunday. Sunset is at 5:26 PM tonight!
- The clouds came in quickly this afternoon as a system approaches from the east and south.
- We could see an isolated shower overnight otherwise we’ll stay dry for Monday.
- Most of the steadier rain will stay east of the metro tomorrow morning.
- We should be completely dry by the time we get to tomorrow afternoon.
- Sunshine and mild temps return for the rest of the week and into next weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group