FORECAST: Sunny, dry weather for remainder of the week 

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Happy Sunday. Sunset is at 5:26 PM tonight!
  • The clouds came in quickly this afternoon as a system approaches from the east and south.
  • We could see an isolated shower overnight otherwise we’ll stay dry for Monday.
  • Most of the steadier rain will stay east of the metro tomorrow morning.
  • We should be completely dry by the time we get to tomorrow afternoon.
  • Sunshine and mild temps return for the rest of the week and into next weekend.

