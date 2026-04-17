FORECAST: Sunny and hot before cold front moves in Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The very warm weather is hanging on as we head into the weekend.

Highs remain around 90 degrees today and tomorrow before some big changes come in on Sunday.

A cold front will drop our temps down to the 60s by Sunday afternoon.

We may see a few showers on Sunday morning as the front passes through, but it won’t add up to much.

Cooler temps hang on through the first half of next week.

The very dry conditions are going to be with us for the foreseeable future with little to no chance of rain through the next week.

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