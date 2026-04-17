Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny and hot before cold front moves in Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The very warm weather is hanging on as we head into the weekend.
  • Highs remain around 90 degrees today and tomorrow before some big changes come in on Sunday.
  • A cold front will drop our temps down to the 60s by Sunday afternoon.
  • We may see a few showers on Sunday morning as the front passes through, but it won’t add up to much.
  • Cooler temps hang on through the first half of next week.
  • The very dry conditions are going to be with us for the foreseeable future with little to no chance of rain through the next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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