Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny and mild conditions return tomorrow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We’re tracking rain moving into the Carolinas this morning and sticking with us for most of the day!
  • Some heavier downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon.
  • Totals will be around or just over 1″ by the end of the day, which is great news given our current drought conditions.
  • No issues with flooding today because our ground is so dry.
  • It will be chilly too, with temperatures in the 40s all day long.
  • We’ll dry out overnight and clear out the clouds for Presidents Day.
  • Temperatures rebound nicely tomorrow into the low 60s.
  • We’ll continue to see a warming trend through the end of the week with 70s back in the forecast.
  • A small chance for showers also returns to the area late in the week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read