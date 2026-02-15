FORECAST: Sunny and mild conditions return tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We’re tracking rain moving into the Carolinas this morning and sticking with us for most of the day!

Some heavier downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon.

Totals will be around or just over 1″ by the end of the day, which is great news given our current drought conditions.

No issues with flooding today because our ground is so dry.

It will be chilly too, with temperatures in the 40s all day long.

We’ll dry out overnight and clear out the clouds for Presidents Day.

Temperatures rebound nicely tomorrow into the low 60s.

We’ll continue to see a warming trend through the end of the week with 70s back in the forecast.

A small chance for showers also returns to the area late in the week.

