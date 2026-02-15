FORECAST: Sunny and mild conditions return tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re tracking rain moving into the Carolinas this morning and sticking with us for most of the day!
- Some heavier downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon.
- Totals will be around or just over 1″ by the end of the day, which is great news given our current drought conditions.
- No issues with flooding today because our ground is so dry.
- It will be chilly too, with temperatures in the 40s all day long.
- We’ll dry out overnight and clear out the clouds for Presidents Day.
- Temperatures rebound nicely tomorrow into the low 60s.
- We’ll continue to see a warming trend through the end of the week with 70s back in the forecast.
- A small chance for showers also returns to the area late in the week.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2026 Cox Media Group