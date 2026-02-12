Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny and quiet today, but a touch cooler

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Quiet weather today with sunshine but it will be a touch cooler.
  • Highs warm to just near 60 degrees this afternoon.
  • Dry and calm weather into the weekend before rain picks up on Sunday.
  • This still looks like a good soaker coming our way with steady rain most of the day.
  • Temps fall back to the mid 50s with the rain which could add up to more than an inch.
  • This could end up being the most rain we’ve seen since the end of October last year.

