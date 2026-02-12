FORECAST: Sunny and quiet today, but a touch cooler

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Quiet weather today with sunshine but it will be a touch cooler.

Highs warm to just near 60 degrees this afternoon.

Dry and calm weather into the weekend before rain picks up on Sunday.

This still looks like a good soaker coming our way with steady rain most of the day.

Temps fall back to the mid 50s with the rain which could add up to more than an inch.

This could end up being the most rain we’ve seen since the end of October last year.

