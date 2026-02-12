FORECAST: Sunny and quiet today, but a touch cooler

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Quiet weather today with sunshine but it will be a touch cooler.
- Highs warm to just near 60 degrees this afternoon.
- Dry and calm weather into the weekend before rain picks up on Sunday.
- This still looks like a good soaker coming our way with steady rain most of the day.
- Temps fall back to the mid 50s with the rain which could add up to more than an inch.
- This could end up being the most rain we’ve seen since the end of October last year.
