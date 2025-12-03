Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny but quite cool, colder rain expected Friday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The sky has cleared early this morning, and it’s going to be sunny all day, but it is also going to be quite cool.
  • Highs only warm to near 50 degrees this afternoon.
  • Dry and cool again for tomorrow before the next storm system comes in on Friday.
  • This is looking more like an all-day rain event for the metro (and a very cold rain at that.)
  • We’ll barely make it to 40 degrees Friday afternoon.
  • It may be cold enough early in the day to bring in some wintry mix for our northern counties.
  • The mountains have the best chance of seeing this but some wintry weather is possible along the I-40 corridor before changing to rain.
  • Unsettled weather remains through the weekend with additional rain chances.

