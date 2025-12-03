FORECAST: Sunny but quite cool, colder rain expected Friday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The sky has cleared early this morning, and it’s going to be sunny all day, but it is also going to be quite cool.

Highs only warm to near 50 degrees this afternoon.

Dry and cool again for tomorrow before the next storm system comes in on Friday.

This is looking more like an all-day rain event for the metro (and a very cold rain at that.)

We’ll barely make it to 40 degrees Friday afternoon.

It may be cold enough early in the day to bring in some wintry mix for our northern counties.

The mountains have the best chance of seeing this but some wintry weather is possible along the I-40 corridor before changing to rain.

Unsettled weather remains through the weekend with additional rain chances.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group