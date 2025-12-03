FORECAST: Sunny but quite cool, colder rain expected Friday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The sky has cleared early this morning, and it’s going to be sunny all day, but it is also going to be quite cool.
- Highs only warm to near 50 degrees this afternoon.
- Dry and cool again for tomorrow before the next storm system comes in on Friday.
- This is looking more like an all-day rain event for the metro (and a very cold rain at that.)
- We’ll barely make it to 40 degrees Friday afternoon.
- It may be cold enough early in the day to bring in some wintry mix for our northern counties.
- The mountains have the best chance of seeing this but some wintry weather is possible along the I-40 corridor before changing to rain.
- Unsettled weather remains through the weekend with additional rain chances.
