FORECAST: Sunny and seasonal today

FORECAST:
- Keep an eye out for patchy fog early this morning, especially in areas that saw rain yesterday!
- Once that clears around daybreak, it’s all about the sunshine today.
- Temperatures are chilly to start sitting just below freezing, but we’ll warm up near to above normal in the mid 50s this afternoon under clear skies.
- We’ll see some extra clouds build in tonight and through the first half of Monday with similar temperatures as we start the week.
- Then it’s all about the warmup!
- Back to the mid-60s Tuesday, near 70 degrees Wednesday through Friday.
- Our next best chance for rain comes late Friday into Saturday.
