FORECAST: Sunny and seasonal today

FORECAST:

Keep an eye out for patchy fog early this morning, especially in areas that saw rain yesterday!

Once that clears around daybreak, it’s all about the sunshine today.

Temperatures are chilly to start sitting just below freezing, but we’ll warm up near to above normal in the mid 50s this afternoon under clear skies.

We’ll see some extra clouds build in tonight and through the first half of Monday with similar temperatures as we start the week.

Then it’s all about the warmup!

Back to the mid-60s Tuesday, near 70 degrees Wednesday through Friday.

Our next best chance for rain comes late Friday into Saturday.

