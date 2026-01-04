Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny and seasonal today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Keep an eye out for patchy fog early this morning, especially in areas that saw rain yesterday!
  • Once that clears around daybreak, it’s all about the sunshine today.
  • Temperatures are chilly to start sitting just below freezing, but we’ll warm up near to above normal in the mid 50s this afternoon under clear skies.
  • We’ll see some extra clouds build in tonight and through the first half of Monday with similar temperatures as we start the week.
  • Then it’s all about the warmup!
  • Back to the mid-60s Tuesday, near 70 degrees Wednesday through Friday.
  • Our next best chance for rain comes late Friday into Saturday.

