FORECAST: Sunny skies and warm temperatures ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another cool start this morning and another great day is ahead.
- Highs warm to the mid 80s under a sunny sky.
- Temps continue to warm heading into the weekend.
- We’ll be near 90 degrees with a touch more humidity for weekend plans.
- Still no chance for rain, next shot arrives early next week (but doesn’t look significant.)
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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