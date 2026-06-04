FORECAST: Sunny skies and warm temperatures ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another cool start this morning and another great day is ahead.

Highs warm to the mid 80s under a sunny sky.

Temps continue to warm heading into the weekend.

We’ll be near 90 degrees with a touch more humidity for weekend plans.

Still no chance for rain, next shot arrives early next week (but doesn’t look significant.)

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