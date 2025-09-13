FORECAST: Sunny skies, warm temperatures this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Beautiful weekend weather on tap with mostly sunny skies and comfortable conditions.

Temperatures warm to the low 80s this afternoon and mid-80s Sunday afternoon.

We’ll continue to see seasonal temperatures next week with just an isolated chance for showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There’s one tropical wave in the middle of the Atlantic we are also watching, but there are no current concerns with that storm.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

