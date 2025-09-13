FORECAST: Sunny skies, warm temperatures this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Beautiful weekend weather on tap with mostly sunny skies and comfortable conditions.
- Temperatures warm to the low 80s this afternoon and mid-80s Sunday afternoon.
- We’ll continue to see seasonal temperatures next week with just an isolated chance for showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.
- There’s one tropical wave in the middle of the Atlantic we are also watching, but there are no current concerns with that storm.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
