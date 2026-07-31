FORECAST: Sunny and warm before rain returns this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another fantastic day with sunshine and low humidity.

Highs a bit warmer near 90°.

The steam returns this weekend and that will bring back the threat for rain.

Only an isolated downpour late day Saturday but then rain chances go up on Sunday.

Heavy downpours with lightning are the main threats that could last into early next week.

Hopefully get another 1” or more to add up.

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