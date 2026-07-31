FORECAST: Sunny and warm before rain returns this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another fantastic day with sunshine and low humidity.
- Highs a bit warmer near 90°.
- The steam returns this weekend and that will bring back the threat for rain.
- Only an isolated downpour late day Saturday but then rain chances go up on Sunday.
- Heavy downpours with lightning are the main threats that could last into early next week.
- Hopefully get another 1” or more to add up.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
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- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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