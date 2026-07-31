Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny and warm before rain returns this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Another fantastic day with sunshine and low humidity.
  • Highs a bit warmer near 90°.
  • The steam returns this weekend and that will bring back the threat for rain.
  • Only an isolated downpour late day Saturday but then rain chances go up on Sunday.
  • Heavy downpours with lightning are the main threats that could last into early next week.
  • Hopefully get another 1” or more to add up.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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