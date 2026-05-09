FORECAST: Sunny, warm for Mother’s Day 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The clouds should move on overnight giving way to sunshine for our Mother’s Day!

We’ll stay dry for Sunday before our next storm system arrives in the region on Monday.

This could give us some additional rainfall but nothing like what we saw last Thursday and Friday!

Highs will be in the 70s all week before a nice warm up as we head into next weekend.

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