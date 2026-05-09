Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny, warm for Mother’s Day 

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • The clouds should move on overnight giving way to sunshine for our Mother’s Day!
  • We’ll stay dry for Sunday before our next storm system arrives in the region on Monday.
  • This could give us some additional rainfall but nothing like what we saw last Thursday and Friday!
  • Highs will be in the 70s all week before a nice warm up as we head into next weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read