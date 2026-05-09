FORECAST: Sunny, warm for Mother’s Day 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The clouds should move on overnight giving way to sunshine for our Mother’s Day!
- We’ll stay dry for Sunday before our next storm system arrives in the region on Monday.
- This could give us some additional rainfall but nothing like what we saw last Thursday and Friday!
- Highs will be in the 70s all week before a nice warm up as we head into next weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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