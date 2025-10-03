Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunny weekend ahead, highs near 80 by Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are in store for amazing weather this weekend despite slowly rising temperatures.
  • We are expected to end up around 80 degrees by Sunday due to plenty of sunshine.
  • The wait for rain will continue; meanwhile, the next chance is coming our way on Wednesday.

