FORECAST: Sunny weekend ahead, highs near 80 by Sunday

FORECAST:

We are in store for amazing weather this weekend despite slowly rising temperatures.

We are expected to end up around 80 degrees by Sunday due to plenty of sunshine.

The wait for rain will continue; meanwhile, the next chance is coming our way on Wednesday.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

