FORECAST: Sunshine moves in with temperatures warming up to nearly 50 degrees

It was not nearly as cold out there this morning, and the light rain that we saw overnight is already moving out.

Sunshine returns today, and we are still warm to near 50 degrees this afternoon, but then the big plunge moves in tonight.

Winds pick up throughout the day out of the northwest, and this will drop temperatures into the teens again tonight.

Many neighborhoods struggle to get above freezing tomorrow afternoon, and more teens are on the way Saturday night.

This could lead to frozen pipe issues, especially for northern counties.

We finally get back above freezing for everyone by Sunday afternoon, and a bigger warming trend is coming for next week.

Here's the bottom line for high country this weekend. Snow picks up today and could add up to several inches with high amounts above 4000 ft. Temps will be below freezing for most areas until Monday afternoon! Wind chill values will be dangerously cold between 10-20° below zero. pic.twitter.com/RwRb4yXi81 — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) January 19, 2024

