Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunshine moves in with temperatures warming up to nearly 50 degrees

By Steve Udelson, wsoctv.com and John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
By Steve Udelson, wsoctv.com and John Ahrens, wsoctv.com

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • It was not nearly as cold out there this morning, and the light rain that we saw overnight is already moving out.
  • Sunshine returns today, and we are still warm to near 50 degrees this afternoon, but then the big plunge moves in tonight.
  • Winds pick up throughout the day out of the northwest, and this will drop temperatures into the teens again tonight.
  • Many neighborhoods struggle to get above freezing tomorrow afternoon, and more teens are on the way Saturday night.
  • This could lead to frozen pipe issues, especially for northern counties.
  • We finally get back above freezing for everyone by Sunday afternoon, and a bigger warming trend is coming for next week.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read