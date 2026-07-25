FORECAST: Sunshine returns Sunday 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

After a soggy start, we are drying things out for the rest of our Saturday.

We’ll see the sunshine finally return on Sunday as highs climb into the middle to upper 80s.

We return to a typical summer weather pattern this coming week with morning sunshine and a chance for isolated storms each afternoon.

Highs will also return to the 90s on Monday.

Some storms on Tuesday could be on the stronger side as this will be the hottest day of the week thus the most unstable.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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