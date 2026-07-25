FORECAST: Sunshine returns Sunday 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- After a soggy start, we are drying things out for the rest of our Saturday.
- We’ll see the sunshine finally return on Sunday as highs climb into the middle to upper 80s.
- We return to a typical summer weather pattern this coming week with morning sunshine and a chance for isolated storms each afternoon.
- Highs will also return to the 90s on Monday.
- Some storms on Tuesday could be on the stronger side as this will be the hottest day of the week thus the most unstable.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
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- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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