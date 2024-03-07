Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunshine returns with highs in the lower 70s

By Keith Monday, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.
  • The dry weather is expected to last most of Friday, with a low risk of showers tomorrow afternoon.
  • The bigger threat of heavy rain starts early Saturday morning and may last most of the day.
  • Between 1-2 inches of rain is expected, and that may lead to a risk of minor flooding.
  • The most likely place for the flooding threat would be south of the metro, where amounts could eclipse 2 inches.
  • Dry weather returns on Sunday and lasts most of next week.
  • We also set the clouds ahead this weekend, as daylight saving time starts Sunday morning.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

