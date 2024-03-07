FORECAST: Sunshine returns with highs in the lower 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.
- The dry weather is expected to last most of Friday, with a low risk of showers tomorrow afternoon.
- The bigger threat of heavy rain starts early Saturday morning and may last most of the day.
- Between 1-2 inches of rain is expected, and that may lead to a risk of minor flooding.
- The most likely place for the flooding threat would be south of the metro, where amounts could eclipse 2 inches.
- Dry weather returns on Sunday and lasts most of next week.
- We also set the clouds ahead this weekend, as daylight saving time starts Sunday morning.
We have some fog to worry about this morning, especially west of Charlotte. A Dense Fog Advisory continues for most of the area until 9 am. This clears out later this morning and we get to enjoy plenty of sunshine for this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/62LE8ZvKJ1— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) March 7, 2024
