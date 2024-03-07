FORECAST: Sunshine returns with highs in the lower 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.

The dry weather is expected to last most of Friday, with a low risk of showers tomorrow afternoon.

The bigger threat of heavy rain starts early Saturday morning and may last most of the day.

Between 1-2 inches of rain is expected, and that may lead to a risk of minor flooding.

The most likely place for the flooding threat would be south of the metro, where amounts could eclipse 2 inches.

Dry weather returns on Sunday and lasts most of next week.

We also set the clouds ahead this weekend, as daylight saving time starts Sunday morning.

We have some fog to worry about this morning, especially west of Charlotte. A Dense Fog Advisory continues for most of the area until 9 am. This clears out later this morning and we get to enjoy plenty of sunshine for this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/62LE8ZvKJ1 — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) March 7, 2024

