Forecasts

FORECAST: Sunshine takes over this weekend before a Monday cooldown

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Clouds will linger through tomorrow morning before clearing out, allowing sunshine to return by Saturday afternoon.
  • Temperatures warm into the mid‑60s on Saturday and reach the 70s on Sunday, setting up a beautiful weekend.
  • The pattern shifts quickly on Monday, bringing a downturn in conditions after the warm, sunny stretch.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

