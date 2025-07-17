FORECAST: Sweltering temperatures continue

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Warm and steamy this morning and another hot and humid afternoon is ahead of us.

Highs warm a few degrees into the mid 90s with heat index values between 100-105°.

Storm chances are higher for the mountains than anywhere else, but we’ll keep our guard up for a few to pop up.

This pattern shows no signs of slowing down as we head to the weekend.

It may even feel a bit hotter by Saturday and Sunday with heat index values near 105 or higher.

A slight uptick in storm chances too for the weekend.

