FORECAST: Temperatures back into the 70s, 80s to start the week 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are in for gradually warming conditions the next few days.
- The high pressure along the coast will move out to sea setting us up for some nice moisture and warmer temperatures to stream into the Carolinas this week.
- We’ll see some daily rain chances from Wednesday on with most of it staying in the foot hills and high country Wednesday and Thursday.
- Getting closer to the metro as we head towards next weekend.
- It won’t be a drought busting rain but we’ll take what we can get.
> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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