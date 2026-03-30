FORECAST: Temperatures back into the 70s, 80s to start the week 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in for gradually warming conditions the next few days.

The high pressure along the coast will move out to sea setting us up for some nice moisture and warmer temperatures to stream into the Carolinas this week.

We’ll see some daily rain chances from Wednesday on with most of it staying in the foot hills and high country Wednesday and Thursday.

Getting closer to the metro as we head towards next weekend.

It won’t be a drought busting rain but we’ll take what we can get.

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