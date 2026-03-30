Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures back into the 70s, 80s to start the week 

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are in for gradually warming conditions the next few days.
  • The high pressure along the coast will move out to sea setting us up for some nice moisture and warmer temperatures to stream into the Carolinas this week.
  • We’ll see some daily rain chances from Wednesday on with most of it staying in the foot hills and high country Wednesday and Thursday.
  • Getting closer to the metro as we head towards next weekend.
  • It won’t be a drought busting rain but we’ll take what we can get.

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