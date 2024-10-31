FORECAST: Temperatures to be in the 70s for trick-or-treating

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s going to be the warmest Halloween since 2019 with a high around 80 degrees.

Trick-or-treating temperatures will mainly be in the 70s this evening before falling into the upper 60s late.

It remains very warm tomorrow with the lower 80s ahead of a weak cold front that will only drop us down to the 70s this weekend.

Dry conditions are likely hanging on through the weekend, with just a risk for mountain showers.

Warmer weather is expected to return later next week with the possibility of more 80s.

We are going to have our warmest Halloween since 2019 when we get to near 80° this afternoon. Trick-or-treat temps mainly in the 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Have fun tonight! pic.twitter.com/KcXJvxBiaz — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) October 31, 2024

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group