FORECAST: Temperatures to be in the 70s for trick-or-treating

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • It’s going to be the warmest Halloween since 2019 with a high around 80 degrees.
  • Trick-or-treating temperatures will mainly be in the 70s this evening before falling into the upper 60s late.
  • It remains very warm tomorrow with the lower 80s ahead of a weak cold front that will only drop us down to the 70s this weekend.
  • Dry conditions are likely hanging on through the weekend, with just a risk for mountain showers.
  • Warmer weather is expected to return later next week with the possibility of more 80s.

