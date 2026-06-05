Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures climb through the weekend; rain risk returns next week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We have another beautiful summer day across the Carolinas today with temperatures near 60 this morning and climbing into the upper 80s this afternoon.
  • While these temps are a bit higher than yesterday, the humidity stays low keeping conditions comfortable for this time of the year.
  • We do have an Air Quality Alert in place until 8 p.m. for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Rowan counties due to increased levels of ozone.
  • The hot but quiet weather will continue into the weekend with highs back near 90 and the humidity coming up a touch too.
  • Our next chance for a few showers or storms will return early next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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