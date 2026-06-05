FORECAST: Temperatures climb through the weekend; rain risk returns next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have another beautiful summer day across the Carolinas today with temperatures near 60 this morning and climbing into the upper 80s this afternoon.

While these temps are a bit higher than yesterday, the humidity stays low keeping conditions comfortable for this time of the year.

We do have an Air Quality Alert in place until 8 p.m. for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Rowan counties due to increased levels of ozone.

The hot but quiet weather will continue into the weekend with highs back near 90 and the humidity coming up a touch too.

Our next chance for a few showers or storms will return early next week.

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