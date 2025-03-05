Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures expected to drop tomorrow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are tracking cooler conditions for Thursday.
  • The air is expected to turn cold enough to bring a little snow to the mountains tonight into tomorrow morning.
  • Overnight, temperatures will then fall back into the 30s in Charlotte.
  • And while we will see an abundance of sunshine, temperatures are only expected to reach the mid-50s.
  • Our next chance of rain moves in on Sunday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:






©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read