FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach upper 50s this afternoon

While we had a chilly start this morning, temperatures are expected to rebound nicely to the upper 50s Thursday afternoon.

However, changes are coming through for Friday and the weekend.

The chance for rain starts on Friday, but it will be scattered and relatively light.

The better shot at rain comes on Saturday, with steadier rain likely by the morning.

We expect things to dry out a bit for the ACC championship game at Bank of America stadium by the evening.

Showers could linger into Sunday but will start to dry out.

Temperature-wise, we are expected to cool back to the 50s on Friday and then warm up to the 60s for the weekend.

Great day to get outside and it will be much warmer. Sunshine warms us to the upper 50s this afternoon. Enjoy the dry day because rain is coming back our way for Friday and the weekend. pic.twitter.com/FHSnG9rO0K — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) November 30, 2023

