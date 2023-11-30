Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures expected to reach upper 50s this afternoon

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
  • While we had a chilly start this morning, temperatures are expected to rebound nicely to the upper 50s Thursday afternoon.
  • However, changes are coming through for Friday and the weekend.
  • The chance for rain starts on Friday, but it will be scattered and relatively light.
  • The better shot at rain comes on Saturday, with steadier rain likely by the morning.
  • We expect things to dry out a bit for the ACC championship game at Bank of America stadium by the evening.
  • Showers could linger into Sunday but will start to dry out.
  • Temperature-wise, we are expected to cool back to the 50s on Friday and then warm up to the 60s for the weekend.

