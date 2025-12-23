FORECAST: Temperatures rebound with potential record highs ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Today’s the day our temps start to rebound.
- A few clouds are around early, but we’ll see more sun this afternoon.
- Highs return to the mid 60s thanks to breezy southwest winds gusting over 20 mph.
- A bigger warm up is coming in tomorrow as highs return to the lower 70s for the first time in a month.
- That warmth is hanging on through Christmas and the weekend.
- Some record highs are possible tomorrow and again on Saturday.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group