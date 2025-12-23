FORECAST: Temperatures rebound with potential record highs ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Today’s the day our temps start to rebound.

A few clouds are around early, but we’ll see more sun this afternoon.

Highs return to the mid 60s thanks to breezy southwest winds gusting over 20 mph.

A bigger warm up is coming in tomorrow as highs return to the lower 70s for the first time in a month.

That warmth is hanging on through Christmas and the weekend.

Some record highs are possible tomorrow and again on Saturday.

