FORECAST: Temperatures surge, challenge record highs

FORECAST:
- A few light rain showers this morning will dry up this afternoon as we warm to near record highs in the mid 70s.
- Another very warm day tomorrow with temps surging to near 80 degrees with a low risk for showers.
- The rain chances for the weekend remain but don’t look to be like last weekend.
- Scattered showers off and on as temps cool down to the 60s on Saturday with 50s on Sunday.
- Drier weather early next week but much colder.
- We may not even get to 50 degrees for a few days.
