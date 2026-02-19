Forecasts

FORECAST: Temperatures surge, challenge record highs

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A few light rain showers this morning will dry up this afternoon as we warm to near record highs in the mid 70s.
  • Another very warm day tomorrow with temps surging to near 80 degrees with a low risk for showers.
  • The rain chances for the weekend remain but don’t look to be like last weekend.
  • Scattered showers off and on as temps cool down to the 60s on Saturday with 50s on Sunday.
  • Drier weather early next week but much colder.
  • We may not even get to 50 degrees for a few days.

