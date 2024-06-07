FORECAST: Temperatures will be cooler due to lower humidity 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The drier air is slowly starting to work its way into the region this morning. We’ll feel more of that benefit much later this afternoon and evening.

Highs are expected to warm to the upper 80s, but it will feel cooler than yesterday. The big difference will be felt out the door tomorrow morning, with some neighborhoods dipping into the upper 50s.

Sunny and mid-to-upper 80s for Saturday afternoon as we remain quite dry. Some amount of humidity does return by Sunday, and that may lead to a low risk for brief late-day downpours.

More heat could be coming our way by the end of next week.

