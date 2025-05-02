CMPD searching for missing 16-year-old girl

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Police said Kaniyha Lane was last seen on Thursday, leaving the magistrates’ office, heading towards East Third Street and McDowell Street.

Lane is described as being nearly 5 feet tall and weighing 104 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Police said she was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, a black short-sleeved shirt, black Crocs, and no socks.

She had two ponytails on the top of her head and had a blue and green blanket wrapped around her, according to police.

Anyone with information about Lane’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

