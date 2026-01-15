FORECAST: Temps plummet; snow possible in Charlotte this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The bitter cold is here as temps continue to drop Thursday morning.

We struggle to return to the upper 30s this afternoon under a sunny sky.

Breezy northwest winds make it feel even colder in the 20s.

Temps plummet to near the upper-teens tonight with wind chills below 0 degrees for the mountains.

We stay in the mid-40s tomorrow but do get a small warm up to the mid-50s on Saturday afternoon.

Then things get tricky.

The next wave of cold air arrives on Sunday and this could bring in some snow for the Charlotte metro.

Right now, only one model shows actual accumulating snows for Charlotte.

Several other models show near nothing.

We’ll know more tonight and tomorrow, so stay tuned.

