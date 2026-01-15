FORECAST: Temps plummet; snow possible in Charlotte this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The bitter cold is here as temps continue to drop Thursday morning.
- We struggle to return to the upper 30s this afternoon under a sunny sky.
- Breezy northwest winds make it feel even colder in the 20s.
- Temps plummet to near the upper-teens tonight with wind chills below 0 degrees for the mountains.
- We stay in the mid-40s tomorrow but do get a small warm up to the mid-50s on Saturday afternoon.
- Then things get tricky.
- The next wave of cold air arrives on Sunday and this could bring in some snow for the Charlotte metro.
- Right now, only one model shows actual accumulating snows for Charlotte.
- Several other models show near nothing.
- We’ll know more tonight and tomorrow, so stay tuned.
