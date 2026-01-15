Forecasts

FORECAST: Temps plummet; snow possible in Charlotte this weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The bitter cold is here as temps continue to drop Thursday morning.
  • We struggle to return to the upper 30s this afternoon under a sunny sky.
  • Breezy northwest winds make it feel even colder in the 20s.
  • Temps plummet to near the upper-teens tonight with wind chills below 0 degrees for the mountains.
  • We stay in the mid-40s tomorrow but do get a small warm up to the mid-50s on Saturday afternoon.
  • Then things get tricky.
  • The next wave of cold air arrives on Sunday and this could bring in some snow for the Charlotte metro.
  • Right now, only one model shows actual accumulating snows for Charlotte.
  • Several other models show near nothing.
  • We’ll know more tonight and tomorrow, so stay tuned.

