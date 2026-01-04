Forecasts

FORECAST: Temps this week running 15-20 degrees above normal 

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are still watching for a big rise in temperatures this week.
  • Highs in the upper 60s to 70 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.
  • Our next rain chance is still on track for Friday night into Saturday.
  • Models are split on timing, so we’re still fine tuning the exact timing, amounts and impact.
  • We’ll take whatever rain we can get.
  • Things do return to normal by next Sunday with highs in the 50s.

