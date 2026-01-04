FORECAST: Temps this week running 15-20 degrees above normal 

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are still watching for a big rise in temperatures this week.
- Highs in the upper 60s to 70 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.
- Our next rain chance is still on track for Friday night into Saturday.
- Models are split on timing, so we’re still fine tuning the exact timing, amounts and impact.
- We’ll take whatever rain we can get.
- Things do return to normal by next Sunday with highs in the 50s.
