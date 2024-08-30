Forecasts

FORECAST: Thunderstorms return for holiday weekend

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Thunderstorm chances have returned to the forecast and will stick around for several days.
  • Highs will be around 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.
  • Highs will get to about 85 on Labor Day.
  • It will be in the 70s with possible showers for the rest of the work week.

