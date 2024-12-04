FORECAST: Winds pick up tomorrow bringing in cold air

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Lows tonight won’t be as cold as previous nights with temps in the upper 30s.
- Highs will be near 53 degrees in Charlotte on Thursday.
- Those warmer lows will not last long at all.
- Strong winds will bring in cold air by Friday morning with lows in the low 20s.
- Mostly clear skies will continue into the weekend.
- Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the 40s.
- Showers return to the forecast Sunday night.
