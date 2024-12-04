Forecasts

FORECAST: Winds pick up tomorrow bringing in cold air

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Lows tonight won’t be as cold as previous nights with temps in the upper 30s.
  • Highs will be near 53 degrees in Charlotte on Thursday.
  • Those warmer lows will not last long at all.
  • Strong winds will bring in cold air by Friday morning with lows in the low 20s.
  • Mostly clear skies will continue into the weekend.
  • Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the 40s.
  • Showers return to the forecast Sunday night.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

