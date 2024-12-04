FORECAST: Winds pick up tomorrow bringing in cold air

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Lows tonight won’t be as cold as previous nights with temps in the upper 30s.

Highs will be near 53 degrees in Charlotte on Thursday.

Those warmer lows will not last long at all.

Strong winds will bring in cold air by Friday morning with lows in the low 20s.

Mostly clear skies will continue into the weekend.

Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the 40s.

Showers return to the forecast Sunday night.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

