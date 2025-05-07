FORECAST: Tracking the chance of storms on the way

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Clouds are returning this morning and that’s keeping our temps a bit warmer than Tuesday morning. But we won’t be warming up as much this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Rain chances remain quite low and confined to the south side of our area. These will be light showers and won’t add up to much.

All the big widespread rain you see to our west this morning will stay south of us. Some lighter showers on the north end will move across our southern counties. These won't add up to much and may end being just sprinkles at the onset. pic.twitter.com/pkWuZfnkJ1 — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) May 7, 2025

Higher storm chances return Thursday evening with a risk for strong to severe storms. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats.

Unsettled weather looks to remain in place now through the weekend with more showers. I don’t see big storms for the weekend, but it will be wet at times. The best chance for the most widespread rain looks to come our way Monday.

Temps will briefly warm into the lower 80s Thursday and Friday before falling to barely 70 degrees this weekend.

