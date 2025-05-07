Forecasts

FORECAST: Tracking the chance of storms on the way

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Clouds are returning this morning and that’s keeping our temps a bit warmer than Tuesday morning. But we won’t be warming up as much this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.
  • Rain chances remain quite low and confined to the south side of our area. These will be light showers and won’t add up to much.
  • Higher storm chances return Thursday evening with a risk for strong to severe storms. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats.
  • Unsettled weather looks to remain in place now through the weekend with more showers. I don’t see big storms for the weekend, but it will be wet at times. The best chance for the most widespread rain looks to come our way Monday.
  • Temps will briefly warm into the lower 80s Thursday and Friday before falling to barely 70 degrees this weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read