FORECAST: Tracking isolated showers, brief flurries tomorrow

FORECAST:

A cold front moving through the area this morning will bring an isolated shower through daybreak before we’re quiet and dry for the rest of the day!

It’s more seasonal too, with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid-50s.

We’re tracking a second storm for the weekend, developing off the coast tonight and tomorrow.

That storm will bring a few rain showers to the area around midnight tonight through Sunday morning.

We could see a few flurries or a brief snow shower mid-morning Sunday as cold air tries to catch up with the system.

The best chance for some snowflakes will be east of Charlotte, but accumulations and impacts are not expected, with most people not seeing anything!

We’ll be much colder going into Sunday afternoon and next week, with highs in the 40s and lows returning to the teens and 20s.

