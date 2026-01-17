Forecasts

FORECAST: Tracking isolated showers, brief flurries tomorrow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A cold front moving through the area this morning will bring an isolated shower through daybreak before we’re quiet and dry for the rest of the day!
  • It’s more seasonal too, with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid-50s.
  • We’re tracking a second storm for the weekend, developing off the coast tonight and tomorrow.
  • That storm will bring a few rain showers to the area around midnight tonight through Sunday morning.
  • We could see a few flurries or a brief snow shower mid-morning Sunday as cold air tries to catch up with the system.
  • The best chance for some snowflakes will be east of Charlotte, but accumulations and impacts are not expected, with most people not seeing anything!
  • We’ll be much colder going into Sunday afternoon and next week, with highs in the 40s and lows returning to the teens and 20s.

