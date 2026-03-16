Forecasts

FORECAST: Carolinas under Severe Thunderstorm Watch; tracking damaging winds, possible tornadoes

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are on track for a threat of severe weather today across our region.
  • A large line of storms moving in from the west arrives by late morning and then races across the entire viewing area.
  • Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, but some large hail is also possible.
  • The worst weather moves east by the early afternoon, but rain continues long after with gusty winds.
  • Temps stay in the 60s most of the day before dropping into the 50s late afternoon.
  • The mountains will see a changeover from rain to snow this afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place up there tonight.
  • Several inches possible at the highest ridgetops but lower elevations just seeing a little coating.
  • Bitter cold tonight with temps below freezing areawide.
  • We only warm to the upper 40s with sunshine on St Patrick’s Day.
  • Warmer weather returns by the end of the week as we stay dry and quiet.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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