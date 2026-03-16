FORECAST: Carolinas under Severe Thunderstorm Watch; tracking damaging winds, possible tornadoes

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are on track for a threat of severe weather today across our region.
- A large line of storms moving in from the west arrives by late morning and then races across the entire viewing area.
- Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, but some large hail is also possible.
- The worst weather moves east by the early afternoon, but rain continues long after with gusty winds.
- Temps stay in the 60s most of the day before dropping into the 50s late afternoon.
- The mountains will see a changeover from rain to snow this afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place up there tonight.
- Several inches possible at the highest ridgetops but lower elevations just seeing a little coating.
- Bitter cold tonight with temps below freezing areawide.
- We only warm to the upper 40s with sunshine on St Patrick’s Day.
- Warmer weather returns by the end of the week as we stay dry and quiet.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of our area until 11 am. Storms arriving from the west later this morning will bring in damaging winds and even a tornado threat. This threat will ease up after midday and shift east.— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) March 16, 2026
Stay alert this morning as storms arrive. pic.twitter.com/cfOhLFFaaP
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
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