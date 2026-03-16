FORECAST: Carolinas under Severe Thunderstorm Watch; tracking damaging winds, possible tornadoes

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are on track for a threat of severe weather today across our region.

A large line of storms moving in from the west arrives by late morning and then races across the entire viewing area.

Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, but some large hail is also possible.

The worst weather moves east by the early afternoon, but rain continues long after with gusty winds.

Temps stay in the 60s most of the day before dropping into the 50s late afternoon.

The mountains will see a changeover from rain to snow this afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place up there tonight.

Several inches possible at the highest ridgetops but lower elevations just seeing a little coating.

Bitter cold tonight with temps below freezing areawide.

We only warm to the upper 40s with sunshine on St Patrick’s Day.

Warmer weather returns by the end of the week as we stay dry and quiet.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of our area until 11 am. Storms arriving from the west later this morning will bring in damaging winds and even a tornado threat. This threat will ease up after midday and shift east.



Stay alert this morning as storms arrive. pic.twitter.com/cfOhLFFaaP — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) March 16, 2026

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