FORECAST: Tuesday warms up after quick round of rain; cold on the way

FORECAST:

We have a quick hit of rain early this morning but we will dry out quickly.

Sunshine returns this afternoon and highs stay close to 70 degrees.

It will be dry and cool Wednesday, with temperatures in the lower 60s, but we are getting ready for a big rain chance on Thanksgiving.

Showers become more steady and widespread by Thursday afternoon with heavier downpours and even some thunder possible. Temps remain in the 60s, so it won’t be a terribly cold rain.

Colder weather comes in for Friday and the weekend. Overnight temps will dip into the 20s for the first time this season on Saturday morning and we will struggle to get into the 50s by the afternoon.

High temperatures next week will be in the 40s for several days!

