FORECAST: Turning cooler for Thanksgiving

FORECAST:
- We shattered the record for this date making it to 81 degrees as of 2:20 p.m.
- This shatters the old record of 76 set back in 2011.
- All eyes are on the Thanksgiving week as we could see several storm systems impact the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.
- This could bring some much needed rainfall to the area but amounts won’t be too heavy.
- Once this system moves out temps will be in the 60s for Thanksgiving day.
- We’re also watching another storm system for the travel time home from the Holiday next Sunday that could snarl traffic and flights, but we’re still a ways out so stay tuned on that.
