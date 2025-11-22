Forecasts

FORECAST: Turning cooler for Thanksgiving

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We shattered the record for this date making it to 81 degrees as of 2:20 p.m.
  • This shatters the old record of 76 set back in 2011.
  • All eyes are on the Thanksgiving week as we could see several storm systems impact the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • This could bring some much needed rainfall to the area but amounts won’t be too heavy.
  • Once this system moves out temps will be in the 60s for Thanksgiving day.
  • We’re also watching another storm system for the travel time home from the Holiday next Sunday that could snarl traffic and flights, but we’re still a ways out so stay tuned on that.

