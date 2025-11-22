FORECAST: Turning cooler for Thanksgiving

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We shattered the record for this date making it to 81 degrees as of 2:20 p.m.

This shatters the old record of 76 set back in 2011.

All eyes are on the Thanksgiving week as we could see several storm systems impact the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This could bring some much needed rainfall to the area but amounts won’t be too heavy.

Once this system moves out temps will be in the 60s for Thanksgiving day.

We’re also watching another storm system for the travel time home from the Holiday next Sunday that could snarl traffic and flights, but we’re still a ways out so stay tuned on that.



