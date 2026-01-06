Forecasts

FORECAST: Unseasonable warmth surges into Charlotte ahead of weekend storms

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We will be experiencing an unbelievable surge in warmth in Charlotte over the next few days.
  • Temperatures are expected to top 70 degrees in many spots tomorrow and stay in the upper 60s through Friday.
  • This will set up some energy for thunderstorms by the weekend, and the trend continues for some impacts for the playoff game.
  • Timing is still uncertain, but rain and thunderstorms will be around on Saturday.

