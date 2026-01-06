FORECAST: Unseasonable warmth surges into Charlotte ahead of weekend storms

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We will be experiencing an unbelievable surge in warmth in Charlotte over the next few days.

Temperatures are expected to top 70 degrees in many spots tomorrow and stay in the upper 60s through Friday.

This will set up some energy for thunderstorms by the weekend, and the trend continues for some impacts for the playoff game.

Timing is still uncertain, but rain and thunderstorms will be around on Saturday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group