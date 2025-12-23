FORECAST: Warm Christmas ahead before major cooldown next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in store for unbelievable warmth in the Charlotte area for the holidays.

Temperatures are already in the 60s today, and they will be in the 70s on Christmas Eve and Day.

We’ll go down a few notches on Friday but bounce back Saturday to near 80.

The return to the cold will be coming in a major way next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group