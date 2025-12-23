Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm Christmas ahead before major cooldown next week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are in store for unbelievable warmth in the Charlotte area for the holidays.
  • Temperatures are already in the 60s today, and they will be in the 70s on Christmas Eve and Day.
  • We’ll go down a few notches on Friday but bounce back Saturday to near 80.
  • The return to the cold will be coming in a major way next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read