FORECAST: Warm Christmas ahead before major cooldown next week

FORECAST:
- We are in store for unbelievable warmth in the Charlotte area for the holidays.
- Temperatures are already in the 60s today, and they will be in the 70s on Christmas Eve and Day.
- We’ll go down a few notches on Friday but bounce back Saturday to near 80.
- The return to the cold will be coming in a major way next week.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
