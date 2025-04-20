FORECAST: Warm, clear Easter Sunday weather

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- The summerlike forecast continues today with very warm conditions.
- Morning temperatures are in the 60s with afternoon highs back in the mid-80s.
- It comes with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
- It’s a nearly identical forecast for Monday before some changes starting Tuesday.
- A cold front will move into our area and stall out starting Tuesday.
- We’ll see daily chances for a few showers or a rumble of thunder through the rest of the week.
- No one day looks like a washout, but you’ll need to keep the umbrella around nearly every day.
