FORECAST: Warm, clear Easter Sunday weather

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The summerlike forecast continues today with very warm conditions.

Morning temperatures are in the 60s with afternoon highs back in the mid-80s.

It comes with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

It’s a nearly identical forecast for Monday before some changes starting Tuesday.

A cold front will move into our area and stall out starting Tuesday.

We’ll see daily chances for a few showers or a rumble of thunder through the rest of the week.

No one day looks like a washout, but you’ll need to keep the umbrella around nearly every day.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group