FORECAST: Warm, cloudy weather persists as rain moves in for the weekend

FORECAST:

A cloudy start to this Friday, and it will remain cloudy all day long, but we still warm up.

Highs reach the upper 60s this afternoon.

A few scattered showers can’t be ruled out here and there with better rain chances starting up after sunset.

The rain could be steady at times into early Saturday morning.

Another round of downpours with some thunder and gusty winds is possible in the afternoon.

This could briefly impact the Panthers game with a threat for lightning and strong winds.

Temps hold the lower 70s tomorrow before a cold front arrives to cool us back down to the 50s on Sunday.

Temps remain closer to average next week with 50s and sunshine.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

