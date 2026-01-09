Forecasts

FORECAST: Warm, cloudy weather persists as rain moves in for the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A cloudy start to this Friday, and it will remain cloudy all day long, but we still warm up.
  • Highs reach the upper 60s this afternoon.
  • A few scattered showers can’t be ruled out here and there with better rain chances starting up after sunset.
  • The rain could be steady at times into early Saturday morning.
  • Another round of downpours with some thunder and gusty winds is possible in the afternoon.
  • This could briefly impact the Panthers game with a threat for lightning and strong winds.
  • Temps hold the lower 70s tomorrow before a cold front arrives to cool us back down to the 50s on Sunday.
  • Temps remain closer to average next week with 50s and sunshine.

