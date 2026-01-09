FORECAST: Warm, cloudy weather persists as rain moves in for the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A cloudy start to this Friday, and it will remain cloudy all day long, but we still warm up.
- Highs reach the upper 60s this afternoon.
- A few scattered showers can’t be ruled out here and there with better rain chances starting up after sunset.
- The rain could be steady at times into early Saturday morning.
- Another round of downpours with some thunder and gusty winds is possible in the afternoon.
- This could briefly impact the Panthers game with a threat for lightning and strong winds.
- Temps hold the lower 70s tomorrow before a cold front arrives to cool us back down to the 50s on Sunday.
- Temps remain closer to average next week with 50s and sunshine.
